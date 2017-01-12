Hannah Saunders is an Emmy-winning general assignment reporter for FOX 2, where she has enjoyed working since July 2015.

Hannah comes from Grand Rapids where she was an investigative reporter and weekend morning anchor at WZZM 13. She gained national attention for her reports on the secret lives of panhandlers, earning her a Regional Edward R. Murrow award in 2013.

Hannah has also worked as a general assignment reporter/fill-in anchor at WILX in Lansing. She began working there while attending Michigan State University, where she earned her BA in Journalism.

Hannah comes from a long line of family based in Detroit, and calls Michigan home. She attended Waterford and Hartland public schools, and is thrilled to be back in the D!

Hannah was also honored with an award from the State of Michigan department of Veteran Affairs for her report on veterans struggling with PTSD. She also volunteered as a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters.