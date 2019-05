-

The Detroit Zoo has an event for every occasion until the year comes to a close!

Kick off the summer in style and join the Detroit Zoological Society for their annual 21-and-older fundraising gala, Sunset at the Zoo on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM This year's "Asian forest" fundraising gala supports the zoo's major renovation and expansion of the tiger habitat. Guests will enjoy prizes, drinks, live entertainment and food from 45 of the areas finest restaurants, as well as gain exclusive access to the award-winning habitats as the sun goes down! Learn more and purchase tickets for Sunset at the Zoo at https://sunset.detroitzoo.org/.

During July and August, check out Wild Summer Nights! The event features a family-friendly concert series that includes different local bands each week, playing jazz, pop, folk, blues and kid's music. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic basket - or grab something to eat at the zoo.

The fun takes place every Wednesday night of July and August from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM. The event is free with zoo admission. Learn more about Wild Summer Nights at https://detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/wild-summer-nights/.

Get a head start on fall by planning to join thousands of runners and walkers to 'Run Wild' for the Zoo! The event will take place on September 8 and will feature 5K and 10K runs, the Too Wild! 5K+10K combo, plus a non-competitive 1.5-mile Fun Walk, rain or shine! Run Wild for the Detroit Zoo raises critical funds for the Ruth Roby Glancy Animal Health Complex and veterinary care for the animals at the Detroit Zoo and Belle Isle Nature Center. Learn more about Run Wild at https://detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/run-wild-for-the-detroit-zoo/.

It's never too early to get ready for the holiday season and save the date for the winter classic, Wild Lights! See the Detroit Zoo like you've never seen it before, lit up with more than five million LED lights sparkling in the night sky. Take a spin on the skating rink, hop on the carousel, take pictures with Santa or enjoy The Polar Package, including one timed admission for Wild Lights and one untimed ticket to the 4-D Theater to see this year's “Polar Express 4-D Experience.” Wild Lights runs select nights, starting November 17 through December 31st. learn more at https://detroitzoo.org/events/zoo-events/wild-lights/.