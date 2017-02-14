Why GO RED for women?

Heart disease is sometimes seen as a "men's disease" but it's the number 1 killer of both men AND women. Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

It doesn't affect all women alike and the warning signs for men and women are not always the same.

FOX 2 is proud to team up with American Heart Association to raise awareness.

Symptoms of a heart attack:

Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the center of your chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or goes away and comes back.

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Shortness of breath, with or without chest discomfort.

Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness

As with men, the most common heart attack symptom in women is chest pain or discomfort. But it’s important to note that women are more likely to experience the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

What to do during a heart attack

If you experience any of these signs or symptoms:

Do not wait to call for help. Dial 9-1-1, make sure to follow the operator’s instructions and get to a hospital right away.

Do not drive yourself or have someone drive you to the hospital unless you have no other choice.

Try to stay as calm as possible and take deep, slow breaths while you wait for the emergency responders.

For more helpful tips, risk factors and ideas for healthy living, visit the American Heart Association Go Red website.