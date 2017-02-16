Feel-Good Fun This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's some feel-good fun going on in our community.
Saturday, February 18
Walk for Warmth walk-a-thon
- WHO: Hosted by OLHSA, A Community Action Agency.
- WHEN: Saturday, February 18 starting at 8:30am
- WHERE: Hartland Educational Service Support Center
- WHAT: Benefit those in need in our community! You'll walk to help keep the heat on and have some fun while you're doing it! Get out of the house for the walk-a-thon plus there will be crafts for kids and other activities.
Learn more: http://www.olhsa.org/walk4warmth
SENSEational Story Time
- WHO: Hosted by the Bloomfield Township Public Library.
- WHEN: Saturday, February 18 starting at 2:30pm
- WHERE: Bloomfield Township Public Library.
- WHAT: This sensory story time is geared to differently-able children ages 3 - 10 years who have a hard time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, or have developmental delays and/or sensitivity to sensory overload.
Learn more here: http://btpl.org/youth/special-needs/
Sunday, February 19
Southfield Parks & Rec Winter Fest
- WHO: Hosted by Southfield Parks & Recreation
- WHEN: Sunday, February 19 2-4:30pm
- WHERE: Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road
- WHAT: This free community event features indoor and outdoor fun for the family. Enjoy inflatables, music, crafts and games inside the Southfield Pavilion and snow painting, snow shoeing demonstrations and sled mushing demonstrations outside in Civic Center Park. Residents can also roast marshmallows or take a horse-drawn sled ride to the Southfield Sports Arena for free ice skating. Admission and parking are free. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Learn more: https://www.cityofsouthfield.com/NewsEvents/CalendarofEvents/tabid/160/Default.aspx