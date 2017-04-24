FOX 2 & BBB Free Shredding Event - Secure your ID Day

The FOX 2 ETeam is once again partnering with The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Detroit & Eastern Michigan for ‘Secure Your ID' Day!



Consumers are encouraged to attend this free community shred and computer recycling event. Document shredding is one of the most effective ways to dispose of sensitive records, documents or information. However, it is important to know how long to keep certain documents, so prior to attending the event or shredding at home, consumers should consult this records retention schedule for more information.



Details:



What: BBB Secure Your ID Day – a Community Shred and Computer Recycling event

When: Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (cars must be in line by 12:30 pm)

Where: Southfield High School

Event partner Shred-It will shred up to three boxes or bags of sensitive paper documents at no charge. There will be a $10 per box/bag charged for additional bags/boxes with proceeds supporting the BBB Educational Foundation.

In addition, Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP) will be on hand to collect computer hard drives, printers, copiers, scanners, desktops, laptops, keyboards, mice, cell phones, DVD and VCR players, free of charge, to be destroyed or recycled.



All shredded paper, destroyed hard drives and electronic equipment from this event will be recycled to protect the environment.



