DETROIT (WJBK) - Join FOX 2 emcee Sherry Margolis Saturday, June 17th at Philip A. Hart Plaza for the walk to end pancreatic cancer at PurpleStride Detroit!
The 5K run and family-friendly walk includes a day filled with children's activities, music, refreshments, and more! Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies and the beginning of the walk at 10:00 a.m.
Registration fees:
Pre-Event
Survivor: FREE
Adult Untimed: $25
Youth Untimed: $10
Virtual Strider: FREE
Volunteer: FREE
Event Day
Survivor: FREE
Adult Untimed: $30
Youth Untimed: $15
Virtual Strider: N/A
Volunteer: FREE
Learn more and register at http://support.pancan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1125&pg