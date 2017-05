Come be a part of the 21st annual Kidney Walk with emcee FOX 2's Rich Luterman at the Detroit Zoo on May 21st!

Nearly 90 cents of every dollar raised goes to support the programs and services that help more than 900,000 people in Michigan with chronic kidney disease.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by the walk at 8:45 a.m.

Learn more at http://www.nkfm.org/node/259