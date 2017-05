Help fight suicide at the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on September 23rd at Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit!

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a 5K "take your time" walk. The walkway is paved, flat land, and is stroller/wheelchair accessible. The walk will start at Hart Plaza and continue on to the Detroit riverfront. The walk will end at the same location.

To learn more, visit https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID=4555