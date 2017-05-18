Help support those with mental illness at NAMI walk

Be a part of the thousands that will join in to raise awareness and show support for people with mental health challenges on September 23rd at Belle Isle!

The walk will take place at 9:30 a.m. There will be displays, exhibitors, games refreshments, live music and Detroit's own comedian, Coco.

Register as an individual or as a team to help raise funds to support local programs and initiatives that improve the lives of people that are affected by mental illness. All pre-registered walkers raising $100 or more will receive a NAMIWalks event T-shirt.

All participants are encouraged to collect donations from family members, friends, co-workers and business associates.

Learn more, donate and register at https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donordrive.event&eventID=636