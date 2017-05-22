Beaumont Children's Hospital invites superheroes of all ages to their Walk for Miracles at the Detroit Zoo on June 10th.

The money raised through the walk will help support and give care to patients at Beaumont Children's. On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the walk will follow at 8:15 a.m. Walkers are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. Each child will receive a cape, and the chance to meet a number of popular fairy tale and comic book superheroes.

Breakfast and refreshments are included with registration, as well as same day zoo admission and the Kids Craft Corner. Walkers must register for the event and make a minimum donation of $20 per adult and $5 per child, ages three to 14.

All proceeds will support nonprofit pediatric programs throughout Beaumont Children’s. Register in advance, at www.beaumont.org/walk-for-miracles or call 248-551-3607.

