Sam Martin's Celebrity Softball Game

Posted: May 25 2017 12:08PM EDT

Updated: May 25 2017 12:09PM EDT

Sam Martin of the Detroit Lions is taking over the celebrity softball game hosted for many years by Steven Tulloch. It's team Sam Martin vs team Haloti Ngata as the Detroit Lions show off their softball skills.   It's all for a good cause - benefiting the Sam Martin Foundation which helps kids in our community.  

This year’s Celebrity Softball Game will be held at Wayne State University’s  Ernie Harwell Field.  The field is  located at 42 W Warren Ave, in Detroit.  Gates open at Noon, with the Home Run Derby starting at 1pm, and the game immediately following.  FOX 2 personalities will be there too! 

Learn more about the game here:   http://www.detroitlions.com/news/news-short/article-1/Martin-announces-Annual-Celebrity-Softball-Game/d41ebd95-a7db-4f80-83c7-2d42efc81d7a

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories