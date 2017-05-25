Sam Martin's Celebrity Softball Game

Sam Martin of the Detroit Lions is taking over the celebrity softball game hosted for many years by Steven Tulloch. It's team Sam Martin vs team Haloti Ngata as the Detroit Lions show off their softball skills. It's all for a good cause - benefiting the Sam Martin Foundation which helps kids in our community.

This year’s Celebrity Softball Game will be held at Wayne State University’s Ernie Harwell Field. The field is located at 42 W Warren Ave, in Detroit. Gates open at Noon, with the Home Run Derby starting at 1pm, and the game immediately following. FOX 2 personalities will be there too!

Learn more about the game here: http://www.detroitlions.com/news/news-short/article-1/Martin-announces-Annual-Celebrity-Softball-Game/d41ebd95-a7db-4f80-83c7-2d42efc81d7a