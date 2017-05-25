Visit the Detroit Riverfront!

What better way to spend your summer? Live the Riverfront with a series of fun and free fitness activities on the Detroit Riverfront! Like Walk the RiverWalk Wednesdays! Walk to earn cool gifts all summer long. You can also take fitness classes like boot camp and yoga. There's even moonlight yoga! There's a fit park on the Dequindre Cut perfect for getting in shape. Or just bring the family, take a stroll and see the sights. There are plenty of places to walk or bike. It's a great way to get out and see the city!

Every June you can support the work of the nonprofit Detroit Riverfront Conservancy by taking part in the Detroit Riverfront Run. The 5k and 10k run and walk takes place on the beautiful Detroit RiverWalk. Learn more here: Riverfront Run It all supports the efforts to continue the transformation of our riverfront into a beautiful gathering place for all.