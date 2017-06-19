Join Easterseals Michigan at Walk With Me

- Help raise money and awareness for individuals with disabilities at Easterseals Michigan's annual walk!

Easterseals Michigan's family-friendly event "Walk With Me" is a national fundraiser to raise awareness and support for families living with disabilities. Join Fox 2's Amy Lange at the at the walk, which will take place at the Detroit Zoo on August 6th.

Check in and festivities will begin at 7:30 am, and the mile-long walk will start at 8:30 am.

To learn more and register, visit https://www.wwmdetroit.com/.