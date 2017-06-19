Support the Detroit Area at Paul W. Smith Golf Classic 2017 Tournament

- The Paul W. Smith Golf Classic is the single largest annual fundraiser for Detroit PAL. The event includes everything from breakfast to dinner and the many golfing rounds that fall in between!

Proceeds will go to supporting Detroit PAL, which presently serves more than 12,000 children in the Detroit area each year. The tournament has raised nearly $5 million net since 2004.

Since the tournament’s inception, Paul W. Smith, radio personality and talk show host from News/Talk 760 WJR, has served as event chair and sponsor solicitor.

For more information, visit http://www.paulwsmithgolf.com/event-information.