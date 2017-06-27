Join Mothers Against Drunk Driving and walk like MADD

- Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Walk Like MADD is a 5K event to honor and remember victims and offer a place for those affected to come together.

The walk is meant to increase awareness in the community about the effects of drunk driving and the lives taken because of it. The walk will raise funds for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to continue to be able to provide free services to victims of drunk driving crashes.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 26th at Rochester Municipal Park.

Learn more at https://www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=784