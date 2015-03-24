FOX 2 Healthy Heart Project - Free Heart Screenings Community FOX 2 Healthy Heart Project Heart disease is America's number one killer. Reduce your risk and join FOX 2, St. John Providence and Crittenton for the Healthy Heart Project! Make a date to protect your heart!

The Healthy Heart Project is Saturday, April 29 from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. (registration ends at 10:00 a.m.) at three locations.

Participating Sites:

Event Specifics:

It's a day devoted to heart disease prevention -- you'll get free heart health screenings with on-the-spot results and expert advice on adopting a heart healthy lifestyle.

Free Screenings and Tests Include:

Electrocardiogram (EKG). Get a real time look at your heart with an EKG -- it's an electrical recording of the heart used in the investigation of heart disease.

Blood pressure to check for hypertension, one of the first signs of a cardiovascular problem.

Body mass index, which is a measurement used to determine obesity, a leading contributor to cardiovascular problems.

Plus, a blood glucose test (no fasting required), heart risk assessment test and expert advice on nutrition, fitness, quitting smoking and stress management.

On-the-Spot Results

A physician will review your test results with you on site, and you'll have a personal consultation with a registered nurse to discuss your risk factors. Plus, you'll get recommendations for improving your heart health. There will also be an "expo" area with exhibits about heart-related topics including diet, exercise, diabetes and stress reduction.

It's a whole heart check-up, all brought to you by St. John Providence, Crittenton and FOX 2.

Registration Details

The event is open from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Registration for the free screenings ends at 10:00 a.m. Parking is free, and the screenings at the event are free. If additional screenings/tests/treatments are needed outside of the free screenings (for example, should you be having a medical crisis and treatment is necessary) that treatment is not considered part of the free screenings.