- Experience the excitement at one of the oldest and largest year-round public markets in the United States - Eastern Market!

The Eastern Market Corporation is the nonprofit that manages the market, with a goal to build on its rich history to make a healthier, wealthier and happier Detroit. Enjoy one of their Tuesday, Sunday or Thursday Night Markets, returning June through September and be a part of everything from cooking classes to free yoga and entertainment.

The Corporation also operates programs to strengthen Metro Detroit’s food sector that include increasing access to healthy food, as well as incubating and accelerating the growth of food businesses.

Visit https://www.easternmarket.org/ to learn more and donate to help Eastern Market give back to the community.