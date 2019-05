- Gift of Life Michigan's multicultural campaign "Let’s Talk" aims to increase awareness of organ, eye, and tissue donation among underrepresented groups and positively influence attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors that can change lives.

Let's Talk includes a series of Dialogue Circles to address the myths of organ and tissue donation among these target populations. The events will involve community-style panels with representation from various multicultural groups.

Join Gift of Life Michigan along with Co-Host FOX 2's Roop Raj and be a part of changing a life at the following events:

● Let’s Talk Kick-off Event at the Madison in Detroit, Thursday, May 23 from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

● Let's Talk Dialogue Circle, target audience African Americans, Saturday, June 15 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Corner BallPark

● Let's Talk Dialogue Circle, target audience Latinx, Saturday, June 29 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Mexican Village

● Let's Talk Dialogue Circle, target audience Arab Americans, Sunday, July 14, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at the Arab American Museum

Attend the events and be a part of the following;

- Sign-up on the registry if you are not already an organ donor.

- Initiate the dialogue among family and friends about their wishes about organ donation.

- Help to dispel myths by educating others about the real benefits of organ, eye, and tissue donation

Learn more at https://www.giftoflifemichigan.org/get-involved/lets-talk