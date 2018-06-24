Andiamo Cooking School Winner June 2018

The latest Andiamo Cooking School winner joined Fox2’s Jay Towers and Chef Jim Oppat to celebrate and learn how to make great meals.

Watch the videos above and click here to enter the next round.

Mediterranean Style Garbanzo Bean Salad

Ingredients:

2 quarts Garbanzo beans (drain and rinse well)

1 pound Black Lentils, cooked and cooled

2 each Cucumbers, peeled and diced

1 quart Tomatoes, diced

½ each Red Onion, diced

2 cups Feta Cheese, crumbled

1 cup Olive Oil 100%

½ cup Lemon Juice

1 teas Sumac, dry spice

1 cup Mint, loosely packed and chopped

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method:

1. Cook the black lentils in boiling water until al dente, drain and place on cookie sheet to cool under refrigeration.

2. Prep and combine the rest of the items together in a large mixing bowl.

3. Season to taste as needed and adjust level of lemon juice as well.

4. Allow flavors to marry for at least one hour before service or even overnight.

Lobster Fra Diavola

Ingredients:

¼ cup Olive Oil, Extra Virgin

4 each Lobster Tails, split in half

2 each Shallots, minced

2 each Garlic Cloves, minced

1 cup White Wine

¼ cup Brandy

2 cup Mixed Bell Peppers, diced

2 teas. Banana Peppers, minced

1 quart Whole Peeled Tomatoes in Juice, crushed by hand

¼ cup Tomato Paste

2 Tbls. Fresh Parsley, chopped

2 Tbls. Fresh Basil, chiffonade

2 pinches Oregano, dry

To taste Salt and Pepper

1 pound Pasta of Choice, Linguine preferably

Method:

1. Heat the olive oil in skillet over medium-low heat. Season the lobster tails lightly and sauté.

2. After turning once, add the shallots and garlic, cook 1 minute.

3. Increase the heat to medium-high and sauté the peppers briefly until just tender.

4. Add the white wine, reduce by half.

5. Add the brandy and simmer for one minute.

6. Add the tomatoes and tomato paste and bring to the simmer.

7. Allow to simmer gently to ensure the lobster is cooked.

8. Add the fresh herbs and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

9. Cook the pasta separately and drain. Do not rinse the pasta, immediately toss with a small amount of the sauce and salt and pepper.

10. Divide the pasta evenly among four bowls.

11. Place and divide the lobster tails over the 4 bowls and garnish with the remaining sauce.

12. Generally, we do not add cheese to a pasta dish with seafood.

New York Strip Steak Diane Style

Ingredients:

2 pounds NY Strip Steaks, cut into 4 equal 8 ounce pieces

As needed Coarse Salt and Cracked Pepper

1 fl. Oz. Olive Oil 100%

2 Tbls. Butter, unsalted

1 each Shallot, diced

1 pound Assorted Wild Mushrooms, sliced or quartered

2 Tbls. Dijon Mustard

4 fl. Oz. Brandy

8 fl. Oz. Beef Broth or Stock

4 fl. Oz. Heavy Whipping Crème

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method:

1. Trim all of the steaks from fat and sinew, season liberally with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the cast iron skillet with olive oil until it begins to smoke.

3. Sear the steaks heavily on both sides about 2 minutes, allow to rest before serving.

4. For best results, use a digital thermometer to reach desired doneness.

5. 120 F – for medium rare, 130 F – for medium, 140 F – for medium well

6. In separate pan, heat the butter and begin to cook the shallot until just golden brown.

7. Add the mushrooms and increase the heat to high and cook out the water.

8. Once the pan becomes dry, add the Dijon and caramelize for 30 seconds.

9. CAREFULLY, add the brandy away from the stove and it will FLAME heavily.

10. Reduce the alcohol and then add the beef broth, simmer to reduce by about half.

11. Add the heavy crème and continue to simmer and reduce to sauce consistency.

12. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

13. I like to slice the steaks and pour the sauce over them for service.

Lean Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

.3 oz Gelatin

2 cup Skim milk

.5 cup Splenda or Truvia

2 teas Vanilla extract

2.5 cup Fat free Greek yogurt

1 teas Lemon juice

1 cup Raspberry puree (see recipe below)

Method:

1. Bring the first 6 ingredients to a boil in a small saucepan while constantly whisking.

2. Add the raspberry puree to achieve desired taste and consistency.

3. Pour into molds and chill thoroughly before service.

4. Serve topped with whipped crème.

Raspberry Puree:

1 pint Fresh Raspberry

2 Tbls. Chambord or other comparable liquor

1 pinch Salt

1 Tbls. Sugar

Combine all of the above 4 items together in a food processor or by using an immersion stick blender.