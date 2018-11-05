Michigan election results: ballot measure to add voting options to constitution

What is proposed to be added to the state constitution?

Two sections of Proposal 3 would simply take a state law that already exists and put it into the Michigan Constitution:

- Military members and voters overseas get an absentee ballot at least 45 days before the election

- Election results are required to be audited

Putting something into the state constitution makes it harder to change. Then the following parts of Proposal 3 would be changes in voting policies:

No-excuse absentee voting: Right now under Michigan law, voters that want to vote absentee need one of the following reasons, voter is: 1.) unable to vote without assistance at the polls 2.) in jail awaiting trial or arraignment 3.) expected to be out of town 4.) unable to go to polls for religious reasons 5.) appointed to work as an election inspector in a precinct outside of the inspector's home precinct 6.) you're 60 years of age or older. If Proposal 3 passed, voters wouldn't need a reason to vote absentee.

Secret ballot: The Michigan Constitution currently requires legislature to pass laws for secret ballots, but this measure would grant citizens the right to use them. A secret ballot allows citizens to vote in private, marking their vote on uniform ballots distributed by the government at polling locations. According to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, 44 states have it in their constitution, six states have it in law, and three states conduct all elections by mail.

Straight-ticket voting: Under current law, straight-ticket voting is not permitted. Proposal 3 would allow for it, letting voters mark an option in the partisan section of the ballot and vote for all candidates for all positions affiliated with that party. CRC research states that if given the option, about one-third of voters use it. They say it reduces ballot roll-off, which is when voters get tired of making selections on a long ballot and stop after casting their votes for more high-profile postilions.

Automatic voter registration: Proposal 3 would allow automatic voter registration for anyone eligible when they conduct businesses with the state, like getting a driver's license or state ID card, unless that person doesn't want to be registered.

Register to vote in person deadline: While current law provides that you can register to vote in person until 30 days before election day, the proposal would allow a citizen to register to vote anytime, including at the polls, with proof of residency.

Register to vote by mail deadline: Similarly, someone can register to vote by mail up until 30 days before the election. Proposal 3 would cut that in half -- you'd be able to register by mail until 15 days before the election.