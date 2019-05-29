< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Emagine Theatres playing kids' movies all summer long for just $2 a ticket

Posted May 29 2019 08:53AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:55AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409527877-409527820" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/29/wjbk-emagine%20theatre-052919_1559134389501.jpg_7322663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409527877" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Emagine Theatres is bringing back their $2 movies series this summer for families with kids of all ages. </p><p>Nine different movies will play throughout the summer, with tickets for just $2 per person. You can also get a $7 deal that includes a small popcorn and drink. </p><p>The movies will be on Wednesdays and Thursday starting June 12 - August 15 at 10 a.m., with the expection of the July 4 holiday week. </p><p>Emagine has theatres in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. The $2 movies will be available at all locations. </p><p>For a complete list of locations and films, <a href="http://www.emagine-entertainment.com/kids-summer-movie-series">click here</a>. 