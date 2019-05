- Emagine Theatres is bringing back their $2 movies series this summer for families with kids of all ages.

Nine different movies will play throughout the summer, with tickets for just $2 per person. You can also get a $7 deal that includes a small popcorn and drink.

The movies will be on Wednesdays and Thursday starting June 12 - August 15 at 10 a.m., with the expection of the July 4 holiday week.

Emagine has theatres in Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. The $2 movies will be available at all locations.

For a complete list of locations and films, click here. You can also see the list below:

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS (PG) - June 12 & 13

DESPICABLE ME (PG) - June 19 & 20

DESPICABLE ME 2 (PG) - June 26 & 27

DESPICABLE ME 3 (PG) - July 10 & 11

SING (PG) - July 17 & 18

THE GRINCH (PG) - July 24 & 25

MINIONS (PG) - July 31 & Aug 1

THE LAND BEFORE TIME (G) - Aug 7 & 8

AN AMERICAN TAIL (G) - Aug 14 & 15