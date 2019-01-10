"Wizard of Oz" returning to theaters later this month for 80th anniversary

- A historic film is returning to theaters for a brief time this month.

The Emerald City is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, so "The Wizard of Oz" is coming back to the big screen.

The 1939 classic will be shown in select theaters across the country for three days only: Jan. 27, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, 2019. The film includes bonus content with special insight from Turner Classic Movies.

It can be a fun night out for the whole family, with younger ones now maybe even seeing the movie for the first time.

There are showings in metro Detroit, like at the AMC Livonia 20, Regal Commerce Township 14, and the AMC Forum 30 in Sterling Heights.

If you're interested in seeing the film in theaters, you can find a location and time convenient for you online here. You'll just have to enter your zip code.