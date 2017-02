'Shots Fired' premiers on FOX March 22 Entertainment 'Shots Fired' premiers on FOX March 22 FOX's latest drama could easily be ripped from recent headlines.

- FOX's latest drama could easily be ripped from recent headlines. The ten-part series takes an explosive look at the criminal justice system by way of two racially charged shootings in a fictional town in North Carolina.

"Shots Fired" begins March 22 at 8 p.m. right here on FOX 2. It stars Aisha Hinds, Dewanda Wise, Sanaa Latham and Richard Dreyfuss.