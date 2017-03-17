Buzz Aldrin hosts virtual reality experience on how to get to Mars

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, is looking to keep humanity going and get to Mars.

The 87-year old astronaut is hosting a virtual reality experience to discuss his plan on how to get astronauts to Mars. The experience, named Cycling Pathways to Mars, debuted at the tech conference South by Southwest earlier this week.

In the experience, Aldrin is placed on a lunar landscape, then goes on to show how humanity could get to Mars. The Apollo 11 astronaut thinks there could be two ships going back and forth between Earth and Mars on six months schedules in order to do so.

In addition to the experience, Aldrin participated in a panel at the conference on how to get to Mars, taking questions from the media to further expand his thoughts.

