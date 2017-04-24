Search for Disney's Aladdin and Jasmine in upcoming live-action film

- 'Aladdin' is the next hit Disney movie to be getting a live-action remake. Movie officials are currently looking to cast the leads of Aladdin and Jasmine.

They're looking for a man and a woman of Middle Eastern descent from 18 - 22 years old. Movie officials stress that only applicants who are able to sing will be considered.

Rehearsals will begin in May of 2017 and the movie will shoot in the United Kingdom in the summer until the end of the year. Producers say this will be a "very demanding" role.

Your audition will consist of singing and reading. Although training tine has been scheduled, singing ability is vital and you must be able to sing at a Broadway level. Dancing experience is preferred but not absolutely essential.

If you meet the criteria, email your headshot, resume and location to dayna.polehanki@disneympp.com.

