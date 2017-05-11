Bob Seger at DTE Energy Music Theatre for one night only in Sept.

- Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band are returning to DTE Energy Music Theatre for one night only. They'll be in town on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m

Seger hasn't played "Pine Knob" since June of 1996. This will be his 27th appearance, though, at the historis venue.

Tickets will be on sale Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

To become a member of the Bob Seger fan club, where you can get access to purchase advance tickets, visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.