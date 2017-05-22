Bob Seger announces second show at The Palace this September

- Bob Seger has announced a second show in the Detroit area this fall. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Saturday, September 23.

This announcement comes after members of Seger's fan club snatched up every ticket to his September 9 show before the tickets even went on sale to the general public.

Tickets for the September 23 show will go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

All Bob Seger Bullet Club memberships will be eligible to participate in The Palace presale to purchase tickets in advance starting Tuesday, June 6, 10:00 a.m. To become a member of the Bob Seger fan club, visit BobSeger.com. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.