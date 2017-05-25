There is a rat cafe coming to San Francisco

- You will now have the opportunity to pay to dine amongst rats!

For some reason, this summer there will be a Rat Cafe at the popular tourist attraction the San Francisco Dungeon. The reservation is under Mickey!

For $49.99, you can enjoy lunch with a slew of rats at your feet. Afterward, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the furry rodents for 15 minutes.

Yum! Sounds better than dessert, right?!

“This is an opportunity to remind people that, while rats were public enemy number one in the 1900s, today, they are more than acceptable as house pets and café guests,” a spokesman for the San Francisco Dungeon, told MONEY.

Nope. Pass. Delete!

Apparently, cat cafes are so last year!