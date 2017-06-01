Bob Seger announces US tour with four stops in Michigan

- Bob Seger recently announced two shows in the metro Detroit area later this year, and turns out they're part of a 2017 North American Tour.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will launch their 2017 North American Tour on August 24 in Toledo, Ohio. Throughout the tour, Seger will play four times in Michigan.

The first is September 7 in Saginaw at the Dow Event Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 9.

The second show is his already-sold-out show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Next, he'll be in Grand Rapids at the Van Andel Arena on September 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 9.

He'll end in Michigan with a show at The Palace of Auburn Hills on September 23. It will be his final show at The Palace. Tickets go on sale for that show, too, on June 9.

For full tour dates and more information, visit www.bobseger.com.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band Heart will join Seger for some dates on the tour.