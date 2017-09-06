Chance the Rapper is now Chance the awards show producer

- When the bell rings, you know the award show is in session!

Chance the Rapper is starting a new awards show for teachers.

The news was announced at the end of an event for his charity SocialWorks where the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to Chicago public schools.

Chance the Rapper is organizing the award show which will be called the Twilight Awards, and the first one will take place June 2018. It will be hosted by James Corden and take place in Chicago, of course! The event is set to celebrate “teachers, parents, principals, and students that convey leadership.”