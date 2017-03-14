10-month-old abducted near Michigan border is safe, father in custody

- An AMBER Alert that was issued Tuesday morning out of Delta, Ohio for a 10-month-old boy has been canceled. The boy had been taken by his father, but he has been found safe and his father is in custody.

Police say the father, 27-year-old James Ramey, shot and killed the boy's mother before taking off with the boy. They were later found in Indiana.

Delta, Ohio is about 10 miles south of the Michigan border and 25 miles south of Adrian, Mich.

Michigan State Police was monitoring the alert and was ready to provide assistance if needed.