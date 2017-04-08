51 years later, Texas pilot comes home and is laid to rest Facebook Instant 51 years later, Texas pilot comes home and is laid to rest A Texas Air Force pilot who was killed 51 years ago had a bittersweet homecoming Friday. Captain Robert Russell Barnett was shot down while flying a covert bombing mission during the Vietnam War.

A Texas Air Force pilot who was killed 51 years ago had a bittersweet homecoming Friday. Captain Robert Russell Barnett was shot down while flying a covert bombing mission during the Vietnam War.



An Air Force honor guard carried the remains of Captain Russell Barnett down to a shaded grove at the Texas State Cemetery Friday morning. Friends and family quietly stood as his flag draped casket passed by a row of American flags held by the Patriot Guard.

At that moment his daughter Debra could only think of one thing to say to her father.

Read Vietnam veteran finally laid to rest



"I've missed you, and I'm glad you are finally here,” said Debra Coffey.



As the graveside service got underway, a formation of T-38 fighter jets flew over.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place Friday because it’s exactly 51 years to the day that Captain Barnett was killed. "This family has been grieving for 51 years, and now it is time, go and grieve no more,” said family friend Dixie Swanson.

Read Care Force: Former POTUS helps veteran with recovery from PTSD



A native Texan, Russell Barnett attended Baylor and lettered in football. He joined the Air Force after graduating in 1956. His call sign was “Bear’ and he flew B- 57 bombers.

On April 7th, 1966 while on a classified mission over Laos he was shot down and declared killed in action.