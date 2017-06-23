Bystanders form human chain to rescue woman from sinking car

- A group of bystanders formed a human chain to rescue a woman from her sinking car Friday afternoon.

Kaycee B. Karcher recorded on her phone as her husband, Scott joined several others in the flooded parking lot of a Chick-fil-A.

Kaycee Karcher told FOX 13 News the flash flooding came in quickly, washing a woman’s car into a ditch. At first, she says, they did not think anyone was inside, but quickly realized a woman was trapped and in desperate need of help.

“My husband stopped and immediately jumped out to try and help the guy that was already there helping her,” Kaycee said. “Water was already up to her chest and she was scared and wouldn't move.”

With the front of her car already flooded, the men coaxed the woman into the back of her vehicle. The men formed a human chain to help the person at the front pull the woman to safety.

Kaycee Karcher says her phone battery died before the trapped woman was pulled from the car, but she and local media outlets report she was rescued and will be OK.

“[I was] just scared and thankful for people to help her,” Kaycee said.