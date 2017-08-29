Allstate Insurance Company fights distracted driving

It's a problem in every age group in every state across the country - distracted driving.

The Allstate insurance company is using a new, high-tech tool to fight this growing danger.

The Reality Ride Simulator is going into Atlanta which shows people first-hand, the dangers of distracted driving in a safe environment.

The driver is handed the Allstate cell phone and receives text messages they then have to respond to, while driving.

"The time that it takes someone normally to read and react to a text message is the equivalent to driving blindfolded across a football field," said Adam Polak, Allstate.

Allstate says that nearly half of all car wrecks today are caused by phone related distractions.

