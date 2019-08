- Monday night's rains in Macomb and Oakland counties has caused some flooding, especially for motorists.

Tuesday morning, Groesbeck Highway has water over all lanes between 14 and 15 mile roads, though cars are still passing through. Businesses nearby also are flooded, and other scattered road closings have been reported.

The National Weather Service says downpours brought an estimated 3 to 6 inches of rain in some places, while other parts of southeastern Michigan saw little rainfall.

A flood warning is still in effect for Macomb and Oakland counties, and isn't set to expire until 11:30 a.m.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Flooding closed M-59 at Mound last night, but has since reopened. Garfield between Metro Parkway and 14 Mile has also reopened.

A flash flood warning was issued for both Macomb and Oakland counties until 11:30 p.m.

You can keep an eye on the radar and get updated weather alerts with your FOX 2 weather app.