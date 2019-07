- A pleasant temperature has fallen over greater-Detroit these last couple days.

Marry that weather with the lack of precipitation and you have yourself a fine combination of summer season worth touting.

Except this bucolic blessing is but a blip on the radar of 99 percent humidity, burning ultra violet rays and a general wish-it-was-colder vibe our summer days have gifted us with. So while you reach to the heavens, thanking your deity for this absolutely serene week, remember that the Great Lakes are too high, Europe is the hottest it's ever been and it's still raining too much.

To bring you back down to reality, our Drone Zone takes us over the canals of Algonac, aptly named the Venice of Michigan. Water is high here, too.

So high it has inundated poorly-placed property with flooding they definitely didn't deserve, even though they're living next to a lake. Granted, the upward trending-temperatures of Planet Earth that are melting our polar ice caps wouldn't raise the water levels of our Great Lakes and its neighboring bodies of water - so why should they be worried?

Because warming temperaures still cause weather to be more erratic. We'll still see the same oscillations in precipitation and degree changes - but they're more extreme. It's why hurricanes are stronger, it's why droughts are more intense and it's why thunderstorms drop more water at once.

Temperatures outside may feel more mild, but that's why the phenomenon is called climate change, not weather change. Lucky for all viewers of the drone zone, we captured a calm afternoon, an escape from the world's worries.