The story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos and the man who created them is coming to the big screen.

Actress Eva Longoria is set to direct a movie based on the rags-to-riches life of RIchard Montanez for FOX Searchlight called "Flamin' Hot" according to FOX News.

Robert Montañez, the person responsible for the chip, was a Mexican-born janitor working at the Frito-Lay’s Rancho Cucamonga plant in 1976. His creation became Frito-Lay's highest selling snack. He was later promoted and is now the executive vice-president of multicultural sales at PepsiCo.

According to Fox News Latino, Montañez immigrated to California as a child, dropped out of high school and worked as a farm hand on SoCal farms before ending up at Frito-Lay, where a plant mess-up changed his life.

A problem on a production line left a batch of Cheetos without cheese dust one day, according to GrubStreet. Not wanting the food to go to waste, Montañez took them home and decided to spice them up a bit.

Working off of a favorite Mexican street food, elotes, which is grilled corn smothered in salt, lime juice, chile powder, and typically mayonnaise and cotija cheese, Montañez decided to create the same flavor profile and coat the bare Cheetos in it.

“I see the corn man adding butter, cheese, and chile to the corn,” he told Fox, “and thought, what if I add chile to a Cheeto?”

His creation was a success and started a buzz so strong that it landed him a meeting with the Frito-Lay’s president, who asked him to work up a presentation for the company executives in two weeks.

For more, go to FOXNews.com