DTE Update: Roughly 248,000 remain without power as of Saturday morning

About 248,000 remained without power Saturday morning, according to DTE Energy.

DTE projects that about 90 percent of customers will be restored by Sunday evening. As of early Saturday, DTE Energy crews restored power to more than 550,000 of the 800,000 customers impacted by the wind storm that blew through our service territory Wednesday, it said in a statement.



Consumer's Energy reported about 72,000 were without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.



Many viewers reported their power going out Thursday or Friday - well after the severe winds that hit the area on Wednesday. FOX 2 posed that question to DTE, which responded:



"Sometimes during restoration efforts we have to take a circuit down in order to make repairs to restore all customers on that circuit."



As temperatures drop, numerous warming centers have opened around the area, see below.

"DTE Energy is working with its community and municipal partners to identify and support warming centers for customers affected by Wednesday’s unprecedented wind storm. Currently, we are coordinating with warming centers across the state to respond to needs they may have including, food, water and blankets. We expect that more warming centers will be added," according to DTE.



