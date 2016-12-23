Yeomen and Boatswain are back! Fox Content Hub Yeomen and Boatswain are back! Last September Navy leaders announced that they were getting rid of the titles. Previously, enlisted sailors were called by their naval occupations.

Last September Navy leaders announced that they were getting rid of the titles. Previously, enlisted sailors were called by their naval occupations.

Rankings like yeomen (clerks), boatswain's mates (train and supervise), masters-at-arms (law and order), corpsmen (medical professionals), and legalmen (paralegals), some of which date back centuries, would be a thing of the past.

The decision was meant to make the titles more gender neutral, to give sailors more flexibility in training and assignments, and to make it easier to get jobs once sailors left the service.

While unusual to civilian ears, the rankings were a source of pride to members of the Navy and they were not happy to lose them.

The incurring anger became such a distraction that on Wednesday, Navy Admiral John Richardson, chief of naval operations, told sailors gathered in the Pentagon that the traditional titles were back.

The Navy will find other ways to modernize the system and diversify assignments.

Richardson explained, "The bottom line is, we're going to preserve all the good, we're going to throw all the distractions overboard and we're going to move on, stay on course."

So the names are back, and all the quartermasters (assist with navigating) and gunner’s-mates (operating and maintain all gunnery equipment) got their Christmas wish!

Watch the video above to see one Naval Officer make his family’s Christmas dreams come true.