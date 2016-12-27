Social media remembers Carrie Fisher Fox Content Hub Social media remembers Carrie Fisher Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.

Carrie Fisher has passed away at the age of 60.

The actor, best known for playing Princess Leia, suffered a heart attack late last week while flying from London to LA.

Celebs and those who knew her took to social media to express their grief.

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill tweeted a picture of them together saying, “no words #devastated”

Billy Dee Williams said, "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

Anthony Daniels, the voice of C-3PO tweeted: "I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.

Whoopi Goldberg chimed in with this statement:

"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier & smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

William Shatner said "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

The best way to end is with a quote from Carrie Fisher herself. "I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art.”