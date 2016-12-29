Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher among stars lost in 2016 Fox Content Hub Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher among stars lost in 2016 The year 2016 has seen the death of several high-profile celebrities, and now two of America's and cinema's brightest lights have been dimmed.

One day after, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher died, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, a Hollywood icon in her own right, suffered a massive stroke at her son’s Beverly Hills home and was later pronounced dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Carrie, watching her mother from the wings. pic.twitter.com/QWE2YnQLJD — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) December 29, 2016

Reynolds, 84, is survived by her son, Todd Fisher, who told the Associated Press, “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.” According to TMZ, Reynolds was discussing funeral plans for Carrie when relatives called 911 to report the possible stroke. He told the AP that the stress of Carrie’s death “was too much.”

Actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after daughter Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/lIJ7Paw3ow — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2016

Todd told E! News, "She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words she spoke this morning."

Perhaps it’s possible to die from a broken heart.

