After mosque burns down, Texas Jews gave Muslims keys to their synagogue Fox Content Hub After mosque burns down, Texas Jews gave Muslims keys to their synagogue Tragedy struck members of a Victoria, Texas mosque on Saturday, when their place of worship burned to the ground. Their small community rallied to help them recover, but it was the town's Jewish community that stepped up to help give them somewhere to pray.

Since the fire, there’s been an outpouring of support for the Muslims who lost their mosque. A GoFundMe page called, “Victoria Islamic Center Rebuilding” has raised over a million dollars in 4 days.

The money will go to rebuilding the 4,000 square foot mosque and community center, which was the only place of worship for the approximately 40 Muslim families in Victoria.

If online donations weren’t sweet enough, the Muslims will now have a new place to pray.

One of the mosque's founders, Shahid Hashmi, told Forward: "Jewish community members walked into my home and gave me a key to the synagogue."

Robert Loeb, the president of the Jewish synagogue said, "Everyone knows everybody, I know several members of the mosque, and we felt for them. When a calamity like this happens, we have to stand together.”

"We have probably 25 to 30 Jewish people in Victoria, and they probably have 100 Muslims. We got a lot of building for a small amount of Jews."

It’s unclear what caused the fire. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, city and state police, and the sheriff’s department are all assisting in the fire investigation. However, these investigations take several weeks, if not months.

People from different religions showing compassion towards each other, that’s America at its best.