Teacher tat fulfills promise to students Fox Content Hub Teacher tat fulfills promise to students High school seniors can spend a lot of time preparing for college, but for many students at Agua Fria High School in Arizona -- college was never a realistic option. At least not until one teacher returned to his alma mater and provided them with a dose of motivation to believe in themselves.

High school seniors can spend a lot of time preparing for college, but for many students at Agua Fria High School in Arizona -- college was never a realistic option. At least not until one teacher returned to his alma mater and provided them with a dose of motivation to believe in themselves.

“None of my family has ever went to college, so I'd probably be another one who wouldn't go to college,” said Student Gustavo Cervantes to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Joshua Murray teaches college prep to a group of high school seniors. Nearly two years ago, he made a promise to his students.

“If you guys can all get at least $5000 in scholarships a piece, I will get your names tattooed on my body,” Murray, 25, promised.

He admits it was a strange dare, but the tat challenge motivated the youngsters to work harder and believe that college was a possibility. Scholarship money started to come in, as well as the ink. After all was said and done, Murray endured a four-hour tattoo containing the names of 28 of his students.

Some students got full rides to schools, and all of them reached their $5000 goal.

Above their names, the tattoo reads: “Teacher seeks pupil. Must have an earnest desire to save the world. Apply in person.”

Murray has been teaching for three years, and there is only so much space to tattoo future students’ names, but the bond between this specific class and Murray is undeniable.

“He means a lot to me. He really changed my life. I can't explain it. I have no words,” said Sierra Espinoza, a senior at Agua Fria High School.

Now it is up for the students to leave even bigger marks on the world. Watch the video to see this unique classroom and tattoo.