Halima Aden to model in Kanye West's show at New York Fashion Week Fox Content Hub Halima Aden to model in Kanye West’s show at New York Fashion Week Halima Aden is making headlines again. She was first an inspiration when she participating in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. The 19-year-old Somali-American who was born in a refugee camp wore a hijab throughout the entire competition.

Halima Aden is making headlines again. She was first an inspiration when she participating in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. The 19-year-old Somali-American who was born in a refugee camp wore a hijab throughout the entire competition.

She also wore a burkini, a decision that would almost certainly insure she’d lose the swimsuit competition.

“I wanted to spread a positive message about beauty and diversity and to show other young Muslim women that there is room for them,” Aden explained.

Well, now it’s Kanye West who is making room for Halima Aden. She’ll be modeling Kanye’s new line at New York Fashion Week.

Aden has also signed with the major talent agency IMG and French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld has taken Halima under her wing.

Roitfeld says "Halima is breaking boundaries of beauty and perception by being herself. I find this incredibly inspiring, and I know she will be an icon.”

For many Muslims often cast out of the mainstream, by the time Halima first stepped on that stage proudly wearing her hijab, she was already considered iconic.