Man's cherished heirloom stolen, tracked all the way to Ireland and returned Fox Content Hub Man’s cherished heirloom stolen, tracked all the way to Ireland and returned When Daniel Massey's home was robbed, something was stolen that could never be replaced. It was his mother's 1943 Gibson guitar, and was his most cherished heirloom.

When Daniel Massey’s home was robbed, something was stolen that could never be replaced. It was his mother’s 1943 Gibson guitar, and was his most cherished heirloom.

“It wasn't really the guitar that had so much meaning. It was who had played it, who owned it,” Massey told FOX 4.

Fort Worth police were able to track the guitar and other items from the burglary to a pawn shop that unknowingly purchased them. But they were too late.

Detective Gerardo Gutierrez knew how much the guitar meant to Massey, and decided to go well beyond his duty.

“It was an acquaintance of the store owner. He bought the guitar and sold it on eBay later on. I was able to track the buyer in Ireland,” said Det. Gutierrez.

Although it was legally purchased off eBay, the buyer promptly returned what they had spent $1,200 on.

Fort Worth man's stolen guitar found in Ireland https://t.co/yRuyweP2lF pic.twitter.com/yl71PONcux — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 10, 2017

"He went above and beyond to help me recover what belonged to us,” Massey said.

Sometimes all we have left are the memories of our loved ones, but the combination of of selflessness and dedication brought Daniel and his mother just a little bit closer once again. Watch the video to see how the guitar made it back from across the pond.