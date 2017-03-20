Getting yoga pants clean makes our oceans dirty Fox Content Hub Getting yoga pants clean makes our oceans dirty Yoga pants could be very problematic for our oceans.

According to gulf coast researchers, when you wash yoga pants, they shed microplastic fibers. Those fibers are so small, they’re not picked up by wastewater treatment and often end up in marine animal stomachs. And though more testing must be done, researchers are worried the plastic will travel up the food chain, possibly even back to the source -- Friday night's sushi.

And it’s not just yoga pants. Any clothing made out of synthetic materials. This includes fleece jackets, athletic wear, and windbreakers.

University of Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent Maia McGuire says, "The consensus seems to be that we need improvement in technology in washing machines and wastewater treatment plants in combination in order to try and filter out these fibers.”

It’s either that or don’t wash. And I think we can all agree, yoga pants should be washed.