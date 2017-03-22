Tinder and Instagram are helping NBA teams win road games Fox Content Hub Tinder and Instagram are helping NBA teams win road games ESPN the Magazine believes that Tinder and Instagram help NBA teams on the road win more games.

Tom Haberstroh writes, ”Various apps have done for sex in the NBA what Amazon did for best-selling books. NBA road life is more efficient — and less taxing — when there aren’t open hours spent trolling clubs.”

Tinder was a huge hit at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

An unnamed former All-Star says, “It’s absolutely true that you get at least two hours more sleep getting [lucky] on the road today versus 15 years ago.” He adds that players actually prefer to use Instagram over Tinder, to pick up women. There you go, ladies. Follow your favorite players on Instagram and you may one day, get a direct message.

In 1988, home teams had a home court advantage. They were winning 68 percent of home games. Since 2014, after both Tinder and Instagram were created, home teams now only win 58 percent of the time.

Sure, players are in better shape nowadays, eat better and probably drink less than in 1988. So, those are probably also factors.

But as tennis great Andre Agassi once said, “Sex doesn't interfere with your tennis; it's staying out all night trying to find it that affects your tennis.”