Stranger raises funds for Popeye's employee to become a nurse Fox Content Hub Stranger raises funds for Popeye’s employee to become a nurse When a retired police detective went through a Popeye's Fried Chicken drive-thru in Kansas City, he got more than he ordered. Instead, he left with the desire to help someone.

When a retired police detective went through a Popeye’s Fried Chicken drive-thru in Kansas City, he got more than he ordered. Instead, he left with the desire to help someone.

Instead of paying for his food and driving off, Donald Carter struck up a conversation with the young woman working on the other side of the window. That woman was Shajuana Mays. She mentioned that she was working to save money to go back to school and become a nurse.

On the way home, Carter couldn’t help but think about how exhausted she was. "Literally crunching on the chicken and this thought dawns on me. What if you pay for her to go to school?" Carter said.

And that’s exactly what he did. He figured that if he could get his 300 Facebook friends to pitch in $5 it could be done. He immediately started a GoFundMe page for her, and within 24 hours was able to surpass his goal of $1700 -- The cost to get a certified nursing assistant’s (CNA) license.

Then, his Facebook and GoFundMe plea really took off. Carter raised over $14,000 in 10 days to help pay for Mays’ education. He surprised her at work with the good news, and posted the video on Facebook. As reported by Today.com, Shajuana was overwhelmed with joy.

“I don’t even know how to describe it in words,” she said. “It’s an emotional feeling right now that’s unexplainable, but it’s all good and happy emotions and feelings. I’m excited — I actually get to pursue something that I’ve always wanted to be doing for a very long time."

Their conversation lasted less than a minute, but the positivity will remain in this community for a long time.

“Any obstacles you have, we have a whole city and maybe even a nation to remove whatever roadblocks there are,” Carter said in the video. “This is not about us, it’s about you… it’s about the community supporting somebody who wants to do better.”

Watch the video to see how this was all possible.