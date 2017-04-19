A 12 year-old girl stop a carjacker from stealing her sister Fox Content Hub A 12 year-old girl stop a carjacker from stealing her sister Brandie Weiler was taking her two daughters to Busch Gardens amusement park when she saw a car accident. She got out to see if everyone was alright.

While she was calling 911, the man who allegedly caused the crash, Paul Salsman, jumped inside Brandie’s van, with her two young daughters.

Maddie, Brandie’s twelve year-old daughter, wasn’t about to let her or her little sister get taken. She instantly put the car in drive, knowing you can’t start the van unless it is in park. Then Maddie attacked.

She said, “I just went for it. Nothing passed my mind except, ‘He is a psycho and he needs to get out of the car.’”

Police arrived and arrested Salsman.

Maddie's father, Steven, told Q13FOX, “She has always been told if anyone tries to take you – kick, scream, bite, hit, gouge out their eyes, whatever you have to do.”

Maddie, an avid horseback rider, told Brandie, "Mama, if I can control a 1,500-pound animal, then I was sure going to try to take care of him."

Maddie was wailing on Salsman so hard, that she fractured her wrist.

Her mom said, "Bones will heal, but I cannot replace my girls!"

Don’t worry Brandie, with a daughter like Maddie, I think you’re safe.