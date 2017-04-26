Graduate whose tweet went viral is an incredible inspiration Fox Content Hub Graduate whose tweet went viral is an incredible inspiration Four years ago, Daivon Reeder's stepfather wouldn't even bother driving him to college orientation because he "knew" Daivon wouldn't graduate. He said it was pointless.

Four years later, Daivon is graduating and his graduation day tweet is going viral.

He wrote “My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well…” and he included a photo of himself in his cap and gown.

My step dad told me it was pointless to go to orientation, I wasn't going to graduate.....4 years later he in jail & I'm well.... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bLftj8BXni — KING KIDD 🏆 (@_justcallmekidd) April 20, 2017

Daivon told Fox 2 how that comment provided motivation to earn his diploma from Eastern Michigan University. “I kind of heard that and I was like ok, I’ll show you.” And now Daivon is an inspiration to others.

He’s the first in his family to go to college, and worked hard to be the first one to graduate.

He is the oldest of his brothers and sisters, and has worked two jobs to help support them.

Daivon and nine other students also formed an organization where he serves as a mentor to young students. He explained that they are “living our values: live, learn, teach.”

He graduates with a major in criminal justice and a minor in military science, but the biggest lesson was within. Daivon said, “Just because somebody says you can’t do something, or it seems hard or it’s not the norm, or it’s something your family is not used to doing, you can do it. You can be the change. You can be the difference.”

He’s proved to his stepfather, the world and himself that he is anything but pointless.